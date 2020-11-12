Finance department warns against phishing mails and texts

The emails and texts look very convincing and will include the official finance department logo. Fraudsters have gone to work in a particularly professional manner, but the texts and emails are all an example of phishing.

The emails and texts ask you to come forward to receive a tax advantage against the backdrop of the corona pandemic. Both in the emails and in the texts you are asked to click on a link. Do not do so. An attempt is being made to defraud you!

Francis Adyns of the finance department says that if you look closely you can see that the emails and texts are not genuine: “The email addresses of our staff always end in minfin.fed.be. We never request account numbers via email or text. We possess data on your account number in the secure MyMinFin environment. Guidelines on how to detect phishing are listed on the finance ministry website.”

