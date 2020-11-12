From China to Ukraine people know a “Knuffelcontact” when they see one!

The Daily Telegraph of London explained to its readers as early as 30 October that a “knuffelcontact” was somebody from outside your household that you are allowed to be in contact with despite corona and the many, many restrictions. At present all Belgians are only allowed one such ‘hug buddy’, who in the interests of general sanity can be admitted to your home without the need to socially distance. People living alone are even allowed two cuddle contacts!

In recent days the Belgian hug buddy has attracted the interest of media in Italy, the US, Ukraine and China with the Chinese network China Global Television Network presenting an animation video to explain how the hug buddy concept works.