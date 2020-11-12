Illegal children’s farm at koranic school closed down

“The school director had the best intentions. He wanted his children to learn how to handle animals. He had placed an appeal on the social media website Facebook” said a police spokesman.

The appeal had been markedly successful: an exotic array of animal donations flooded in: alpacas, lamas, eagle owls, ostriches, ponies, chickens, rabbits and goats. The animals were kept at the rear of the school and were not visible from the front of the building. It was an observant commuter who alerted the police as the collection could be seen from passing trains.

Because the necessary licences hadn’t been applied for all the animals were impounded on the basis of animal welfare legislation. The animals have been taken to animal sanctuaries across Wallonia ahead of a new permanent home.

The school head will now be questioned. The police say the animals were not underfed, but they were not being kept in the best conditions.