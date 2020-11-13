Jane Goodall honoured at Hasselt University

Jane Goodall is 86 and renowned for her research on chimpansees' behaviour. Hasselt University (Limburg) said they were very proud to bestow an honorary doctorate and a university medal upon her. Last night's ceremony took place online due to coronavirus.

Jane Goodall gave a lecture from her home in England, saying that where this pandemic is concerned, "we have ourselves to blame due our disrespectful treatment of nature and wild animal species." She added, however, that she thinks we will overcome this pandemic.