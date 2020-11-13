New Belgian research: "Children are more susceptible to coronavirus than first thought"

Researchers tested 362 children in 10 schools in the Limburg municipalities of Alken and Pelt. Alken had bad corona figures during the first wave in spring, while Pelt was at the other end of the spectre with a relatively low number. The children - all of them were in primary education and the first 3 years of secondary education - were tested after the summer when blood and saliva samples were taken to check whether they had developed antibodies.

It turns out that 14.4 percent of the children from Alken had developed antibodies - in other words, they had caught the virus - compared to just 4.4 percent in Pelt. "The results show that children are more susceptible to the virus than we first thought", explains Corinne Vandermeulen (KU Leuven) who headed the research. "We didn't have a lot of research on children, this gives us new insights."

Roughly said, children's populations are following the main trend in society for new infections, but professor Vandermeulen says that more large-scale research is needed to really confirm this.