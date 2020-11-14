Bird flu has returned to Belgium: extra measures announced to contain the virus

Bird flu has reached Belgium. Three wild birds receiving treatment in Ostend, have been diagnosed with the disease.

The federal agency for food safety (FAVV) has immediately announced stricter measures. Extra precaution measures that applied to professionals are now being extended to al members of the public keeping birds, chickens or other poultry. All animals will have to be kept indoors, or they have to be protected with an extra net. Special care should be taken when feeding the animals or giving them to drink.

The bird flu is very contagious for all kinds of birds. There are no indications that it is dangerous for humans. The last case of bird flu in Belgium goes back to July 2017. The FAVV adds that there are no risks involved for humans: "We can still consume chicken meat and eggs safely."