Covid-19 update: patient numbers in Belgian hospitals dip below 7,000 for the first time in two weeks

Last week, 6,213 people tested positive for coronavirus each day on average. This number is 48 percent down on the week.

But while the number of new infections and hospital admissions is down, the number of fatalities is still on the rise. It has now reached 201 per day in the past week, lifting the total number of Covid deaths in Belgium to more than 14,000. Most of those succumbing are 75+, though younger people are not out of the danger zone: last week five people in the age category between 25 and 44 died.

It will take a while before the improving numbers in new infections and hospital admissions will be translated in fewer deaths: this takes a while as patients who are in a bad way can spend several weeks in intensive care, experts underline.