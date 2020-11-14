Hospital staff receive extra grant of 985 euros

All staff will receive 985 euros (before tax) if they worked full-time between the start of September and the end of November. Those that have worked part-time, will be compensated accordingly. The federal government has earmarked 200 million euros for this.

In a statement, the federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said that "all men and women working in our hospitals deserve this encouragement grant for their exceptional efforts in this second wave." He added that "we didn't give it because they ask for it, but because they are keeping our country afloat for a second time now."