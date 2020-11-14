"One train at least each half hour in every station across Belgium"

At present, Belgium's smallest stations only have a train each two hours or each hour. This has to change if we want to make a modal shift in our transport habits, and leave the car in the garage, Georges Gilkinet (Ecolo) argues. Smaller stations should have a train stopping each half hour, while this should be 10 minutes in and around big cities.

"Rail services have to improve. This can convince people to opt for the train instead of the car. Taking the bicycle or the train is cheaper, better for your health and better for the climate." Gilkinet adds that more attention has to be paid to services outside rush hour, especially in the evenings and weekends.

In order to realise this, the minister admits that investments in the present infrastructure are needed. At present, the North-South connection in Brussels is already saturated, triggering structural delays. This will cost extra money, but Gilkinet says Belgium will ask Europe for cash under Europe's new Green Deal.