Clothes, cars and curtains: who are the new Royal Suppliers?

Last year, there were still five newcomers. This year's three are

tailor Saïd Meer of "Meer Couture"

Michèle Lievens of the company "LF Trading" that focuses on upholstering and curtains

Filip Verstreken, a car dealer for "Jaguar and Land Rover Benelux"

One can become a Royal Supplier by "continuously supplying high-quality products or services to the royal family", but it's the company itself that should file an application first. If they make it, they can keep the title for five years. Normally, new suppliers are received at the palace to get their official certificate (top photo) but this has been postponed to November next year due to corona.

The whole list of Royal Suppliers can be found here.