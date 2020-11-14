Clothes, cars and curtains: who are the new Royal Suppliers?
It's an annual tradition: each year, the king and queen release a list of new Royal Suppliers on the eve of King's Day on 15 November. This time, three companies had the honour to be added to the list; they are dealing with clothes, curtains and cars.
Last year, there were still five newcomers. This year's three are
- tailor Saïd Meer of "Meer Couture"
- Michèle Lievens of the company "LF Trading" that focuses on upholstering and curtains
- Filip Verstreken, a car dealer for "Jaguar and Land Rover Benelux"
One can become a Royal Supplier by "continuously supplying high-quality products or services to the royal family", but it's the company itself that should file an application first. If they make it, they can keep the title for five years. Normally, new suppliers are received at the palace to get their official certificate (top photo) but this has been postponed to November next year due to corona.