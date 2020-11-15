Doubles partner denies Elise Mertens first title of the season

Elise Mertens, the world's number 21 and second seed in Linz, was chasing her first singles title of the season and the sixth of her career. Earlier this year, she lost the Prague final to Simona Halep. However, her opponent, doubles partner Sabalenka, started as the favourite as the top seed and the world's number 11.

Sabalenka played aggressive tennis and Mertens had to defend more than she had planned. The first set was tight and tense, with Sabalenka eventually taking it 7-5 after one hour. Sabalenka kept the momentum and took an early lead in the second set. She didn't lose a point in an impressive service game that took her 5-2 ahead. She eventually took her second match point to seal it 7-5, 6-2.