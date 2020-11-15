"Sea of lights" against cancer

Organisers sold over 16,000 lights in a fundraiser to combat cancer. All lanterns were carrying the name of someone who is battling cancer or someone who died from it, and are meant to serve as beacons of light.

The Chinese lanterns were all lit last night, when the project culminated in a light and sound show - but without any public due to Covid-19. A sum of about 400,000 euros was collected as each of the 16,500 lanterns was sold for 25 euros.

The video below shows the impressive event: