Corona statistics keep improving; new test strategy announced for schools

The average number of new infections between 5 and 11 November was 5,246 per day, a drop of 51 percent on the week. *

Last week, 479 corona patients were hospitalised each day on average. This number is 23 percent down on the week. Yesterday, 450 corona patients were admitted to hospital, while 673 were allowed to return home. This brings the total number of corona patients in Belgian hospitals to 6,504, which is almost 1,000 down compared to the peak on 3 November.

1,423 of them are in intensive care, while 870 of them are still critical. Both numbers are a slight improvement compared to yesterday and the day before. The number of corona deaths was 202 per day, a 14 percent climb on the week. However, the figure was more or less stable compared to previous days. It is hoped that a downward trend can start soon.