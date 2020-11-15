Corona statistics keep improving; new test strategy announced for schools
Corona statistics keep improving in Belgium, except for the number of fatalities, which should follow in due time. The number of Covid deaths is always the last to adapt to new trends. Meanwhile, the Flemish Education Minister has announced a novel test strategy for schools.
The average number of new infections between 5 and 11 November was 5,246 per day, a drop of 51 percent on the week. *
Last week, 479 corona patients were hospitalised each day on average. This number is 23 percent down on the week. Yesterday, 450 corona patients were admitted to hospital, while 673 were allowed to return home. This brings the total number of corona patients in Belgian hospitals to 6,504, which is almost 1,000 down compared to the peak on 3 November.
1,423 of them are in intensive care, while 870 of them are still critical. Both numbers are a slight improvement compared to yesterday and the day before. The number of corona deaths was 202 per day, a 14 percent climb on the week. However, the figure was more or less stable compared to previous days. It is hoped that a downward trend can start soon.
New test strategy for schools
Education minister Ben Weyts (Flemish nationalist) said that he wants a special test strategy for schools through so-called fast tests. "The Flemish government has ordered 4 million of those tests. We would need 1 million for our schools and we would like to have people from the Red Cross to help us to carry out these tests."
The aim to avoid new outbreaks in schools. The Red Cross is willing to help out, while an estimated 1 million of these fast tests could indeed be used for schools.
* Only people showing symptoms or possible symptoms are being tested according to the new test strategy, but it has been announced that this will change as from 23 November: from then, people without Covid symptoms - but who may have had contact with a patient or who return from a red zone abroad - will be tested again.