Four police officers injured during corona checks; Justice and Interior Minister step in

The incident took place arond 5 P.M. yesterday when police addressed a group of about ten youngsters. They were not wearing a mouth mask and it also forbidden to come together in groups.

The routine corona check soon ran out of hand. The three police officers were attacked by by-standers, although others intervened to keep the assailants at bay. "One colleague sustained a head injury, another one a hand injury. All three are unfit to work for at least a week", Olivier Slosse of the Brussels police said.

Three people were apprehended. "It is clear that our efforts to make people comply with the corona measures - a curfew applies as from 10 P.M. in Brussels, and people have to wear a mouth mask in public places - are putting a strain on relations between local residents and police in certain districts", Slosse added. "But we will keep addressing those flouting the rules."

Later today, it emerged that another incident took place in the Aarschotstraat in Sint-Joost-ten-Node, where a man attacked a female police officer during a corona check. She is unfit to work for at least a week.