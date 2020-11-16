Belgium thrash England 2-0

Lukaku passes to Tielemans in the tenth minute and with 1-0 on the scoreboard Belgian eyes are smiling. The ball got deflected but the first Belgian shot at goal points Belgium towards victory.

England counterattack. A header from Kane poses danger for Courtois, but Lukaku is saviour of the match or how a forward can also be an asset in defence.

A free kick in the 24th minute allows Dries Mertens to put Belgium 2-0 ahead. The free kick may not have been deserved but the home crowd cheer. After all in Leuven where the match is staged Mertens is a hometown boy.

Manager Roberto Martinez is celebrating too: this is his 50th match with Belgium.

Kane once again poses a danger but fails to get the ball past Courtois from afar or from nearby.

England dominate during the second half, but there are no fireworks. Lukaku and Mertens manage to break out, but Pickford stops them in their tracks.

With one match to go Belgium stay on top of their group in the Nations League.