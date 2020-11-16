Recovery in foreign trade underway
Figures from Belgium’s central bank showed Belgian exports recovering after the first lockdown that started in March. Figures from Nationale Bank for September show the first green shoots of recovery.
Compared with a year ago foreign trade figures had been down since March. In August the three-month average for the export of goods was down a full 11.6%. Figures for September were still down compared with a year ago, but only by 7.4%.
Imports too remain lower than a year ago but here too the three-month average is showing a recovery. In August the figure for imports stood at -12.2%. By September it had recovered to -8.8%.
Hopefully, now many businesses are Covid-safe and are still operating, the impact of the present lockdown will be less pronounced.