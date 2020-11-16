Recovery in foreign trade underway

Compared with a year ago foreign trade figures had been down since March. In August the three-month average for the export of goods was down a full 11.6%. Figures for September were still down compared with a year ago, but only by 7.4%.

Imports too remain lower than a year ago but here too the three-month average is showing a recovery. In August the figure for imports stood at -12.2%. By September it had recovered to -8.8%.

Hopefully, now many businesses are Covid-safe and are still operating, the impact of the present lockdown will be less pronounced.