Romanian “hero doctor” treated at Brussels burns centre

The fire broke out in the Covid wing of a hospital in Piatra Neamt on Saturday night, where 16 Covid patients were receiving treatment. Dr Catalin Denciu (42) and his colleagues attempted to rescue the patients, but he sustained serious burns. Romanian media speak of 2nd and 3rd degree burns over 40% of his body.

Dr Denciu is now being treated at Belgium’s leading burns treatment centre at Neder-over-Heembeek.

Ten patients died in the blaze. Six were brought to safety. The Romanian premier Ludovic Orban has praised Dr Denciu’s courage, heroism and self-sacrifice.