Who’s the average Covid patient in hospital?

“Typically, it’s somebody in the 50 to 80 age category. This time round their number includes fewer care home residents and health workers.”

14.5% of over 65s in hospital were living in a care home. The figure is sharply down on the quarter counted during the first wave.

1.6% of patients are health professionals or care workers. During the first wave this figure was 7%.

Prof Van Gucht: “This is probably to be explained due to the fact that care workers are more experienced and protective equipment is more readily available.”

Half of all Covid patients in hospital are under 70. Among the over 70’s there are more male patients. 71% of patients have at least one underlying health issue. In other words 30% didn’t have any health issues.

A patient in intensive care is most likely to be male and in his 60s. He is younger than the average hospital patient. One in three patients in critical care had no underlying health issues. During the first wave only one in four patients in critical care had no underlying health issues.