COVID-19: number of hospitalisations continues to fall

· During the week from 10 to 16 November an average of 441 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is almost a quarter (23%) less than the 7-day rolling average for the previous week, when 661 patients/day were admitted to our country’s hospitals.

· On Monday 16 November there were 276 hospital admission, while 123 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital.

· There are currently 6,580 COVID-19 patients being cared for in Belgian hospitals. Of these 1,408 are on intensive care wards. 889 patients are on ventilators.

· The 7-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths in Belgium is more or less stable. During the week from 7 to 13 November an average of 190 people/day died of COVID-19. This is up 0.5% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.

· During the week from 7 to 13 November an average of 4,911 people in Belgium tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is down 41% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. However, since a new testing strategy was implemented on 21 October only those with symptoms are tested for coronavirus.

· During the week from 7 to 13 November an average of 29,100 tests were carried out each day. 20% of those tested were found to have become infected with the novel coronavirus.