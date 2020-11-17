Exciting ancient finds in a Flemish field

The finds were made at a place called the Mortelveld. New housing is planned, so an archaeological survey is then mandatory.

Archaeologist Jeroen Verrijckt reveals that his examination yielded 133 archaeological traces including shards, pits, ditches and a well. The 29 shards are a particularly exciting find. 11 date from the late Iron Age. Others date from the Roman period and the Middle Ages. The finds include a piece of glass from a Roman ribbed bowl as well as a flint object.

“Everything points to habitation during different periods. A farm may have stood here. Later other farms may have been added by the farmer’s kin” says Jeroen Verrijckt. “It looks like this area was inhabited from the late Iron Age i.e. around 200 BCE until the Middle Ages.”

It’s the first time such evidence has been encountered in this area.

A full dig can be initiated once the Flemish Heritage agency gives the go ahead. Hopes are high that many more finds will be made.

“These could be tremendously interesting and allow us to discover how people lived in this area, what kind of agriculture they were involved in and what the landscape looked like” says Verrijckt.