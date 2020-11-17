Ieper loom producer Picanol puts 50 members of staff into quarantine after coronavirus outbreak

As a precautionary measure Picanol has sent home all 50 staff that work on its assembly line and told them to quarantine. Picanol’s Frederic Dryhoel told VRT News that “Our primary concern is the health of our people. After the positive tests we decided straight away that all the people that work on the production line should be sent home as a precautionary measure”.

The temporary closure of the assembly line will impact production at the factory. “It is currently unclear when we will be able to catch up and how we can best do this. However, most of the factory is still operational”, Mr Dryhoel said.

Around 1,500 work at Picanol. As well as the assembly line the Ieper factory also has a foundry and an electronics department.