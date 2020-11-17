New Belgian chocolate with saliva

Dominque developed the praline together with his son Julius Persoone:



“The idea is that when you bite into the chocolate artificial saliva is released. Next you taste a very strong jelly tasting of mint and strawberries. The pralines are intended for throat cancer patients, who themselves don’t produce enough saliva. When they bite in this chocolate, they will get the whole experience”.

When the chocolate is cut through, you see the artificial saliva oozing out. Next you see a soft paste of strawberries and mint. When you produce the jelly with water, it’s important that the artificial saliva isn’t heated at the same time. Otherwise it turns into a kind of mucus.