New Belgian chocolate with saliva
Leading Belgian chocolatier Dominique Persoone has a new creation: a Belgian chocolate that contains artificial saliva. It may not sound tasty, but the chocolates are intended for cancer patients, e.g. patients with throat cancer, who have lost most of their sense of taste.
Dominque developed the praline together with his son Julius Persoone:
“The idea is that when you bite into the chocolate artificial saliva is released. Next you taste a very strong jelly tasting of mint and strawberries. The pralines are intended for throat cancer patients, who themselves don’t produce enough saliva. When they bite in this chocolate, they will get the whole experience”.
When the chocolate is cut through, you see the artificial saliva oozing out. Next you see a soft paste of strawberries and mint. When you produce the jelly with water, it’s important that the artificial saliva isn’t heated at the same time. Otherwise it turns into a kind of mucus.