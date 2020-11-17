New site launched to help non-native speakers with their written Dutch

Meanwhile, the VRT has its own language advisor and has long had a site aimed at native speakers that offers language tips.

Furthermore, the Flemish public broadcaster has long experience in providing non-Dutch speakers with news, sport and reports on cultural events in Flanders, first through the VRT World Service RVI and since 2005 through our websites flandersnews.be, flandreinfo.be and flanderninfo.be .

The new site lets the user paste their text and subject it to a series of tests, for example spelling, the incorrect use of “de” or “het”, the various pronouns, etc. The tool highlights all the possible mistakes that might be in the text and offers the user advice on how they might be put right.

The site will be of help to the many tens of thousands of people that are learning Dutch. The Director of Leuven University’s ILT Serge Verlinde is one of the people that designed the application. Mr Verlinde told VRT News “That avoiding certain mistakes when you are leaning a language is good but being able to expand and add nuance to you own text is even better”.

