New site launched to help non-native speakers with their written Dutch
The VRT, Leuven University’s Institute for Living Languages (ILT) and the Centre for the Use of Clear Language Wablieft have joined forces to create an online digital assistant to help non-native speakers of Dutch with their written language skills. ILT has wide experience of teaching Dutch as a second language, while Wablief publishes a newspaper in simple Dutch that is aimed at people with lower than average reading skills and people that are learning the language.
Meanwhile, the VRT has its own language advisor and has long had a site aimed at native speakers that offers language tips.
Furthermore, the Flemish public broadcaster has long experience in providing non-Dutch speakers with news, sport and reports on cultural events in Flanders, first through the VRT World Service RVI and since 2005 through our websites flandersnews.be, flandreinfo.be and flanderninfo.be .
The new site lets the user paste their text and subject it to a series of tests, for example spelling, the incorrect use of “de” or “het”, the various pronouns, etc. The tool highlights all the possible mistakes that might be in the text and offers the user advice on how they might be put right.
The site will be of help to the many tens of thousands of people that are learning Dutch. The Director of Leuven University’s ILT Serge Verlinde is one of the people that designed the application. Mr Verlinde told VRT News “That avoiding certain mistakes when you are leaning a language is good but being able to expand and add nuance to you own text is even better”.