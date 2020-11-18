Average daily death toll edges lower

Figures from health science institute Sciensano show that on average during the week ending 17 November 406 patients with coronavirus a day were hospitalised – a fall of 24%. During the previous period the average stood at 535 a day.

On Tuesday 364 patients with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus, were hospitalised. 650 patients were discharged.

6,264 patients are currently being treated for Covid in hospital. 1,359 are in critical care; 875 patients are in an induced coma and on a ventilator.

In the week ending 14 November on average 4,805 people a day tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is down 39% on the week.

On average, during the same period, 28,200 tests a day were carried out. 19.5% of tests came back positive.