Belgium orders 5 million doses of Pfizer vaccine
Belgium orders 5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech. The order will be enough to inoculate 2.5 million people as everybody will require two doses of the vaccine.
Flemish health minister Wouter Beke (Christian democrat) confirmed the Belgian order. Earlier Belgium placed orders for vaccines being developed by AstraZeneca – Oxford University (7.74 million doses to inoculate 3.87 people) and Johnson&Johnson (5 million doses).
Belgium hasn’t yet ordered any of the Moderna vaccine that has also been in the news recently.