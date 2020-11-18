Oudenburg’s yuletide willies bring good cheer this Christmas

“We have received an awful lot of feedback about our illuminated decorations” says Oudenburg mayor Anthony Dumarey (Flemish liberal). “We faced the restrictions of a limited budget. Our own technical department designed the lights themselves. This wasn’t the intention. When the lights are off, there’s no suggestion of anything untoward, but when you light them up, it’s clear to all”.

Mayor Dumarey can take a laugh: “You can’t call it a ‘problem’. These days we can all do with a laugh. One lady told me she would like a big yuletide willie at her home too! People are getting their selfie taken with the decoration. All thumbs up. It’s the most hotly discussed Christmas decoration in the land.”

With a bit of imagination you can also see a matchstick in the illumination.