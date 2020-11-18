Wanted! Jenever master distiller!
There’s an unusual vacancy in Hasselt, capital of Limburg and the country’s main Dutch vodka or jenever centre. Hasselt boasts a jenever museum with working equipment, but today’s master distiller is hanging up whatever master distillers hang up. The museum’s looking for a new master distiller to take up the challenge.
The present master distiller retires next year. Candidates must show an interest in jenever, but also in the heritage of distilling and be a dab hand with old equipment. At the museum jenever is distilled in a 19th century kettle using steam.