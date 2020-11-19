2 million relying on updated corona app

In recent days the app has also been improved to enhance the way you can receive the result of your corona test via the app.

In future everybody who takes a corona test will receive a text that allows him or her to see the result on the app. If you receive a text asking ‘coronalert user?’ – that is the name of the Belgian app - then you should register your code on the website to ensure you get your result on your smartphone the minute it is available.

The app will now also accommodate Belgium’s new testing strategy that involves once again testing people with high risk contacts. High risk contacts will receive an activation code by text. This will allow you to book a PCR test via the reservation tool. This is done via the website mijngezondheid.be and no longer via your GP. When you make a reservation app users will get the opportunity to fill in their app’s 17-digit code.