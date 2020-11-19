Death toll tops 15,000

In the week ending 18 November, on average 380 people were hospitalised each day. The figure is down 27% on the previous week when there were 520 hospitalisations linked to coronavirus each day.

On Wednesday 353 patients were hospitalised. 562 patients were discharged.

5,897 patients are being treated for coronavirus in hospital. 1,325 patients are in critical care. 886 patients need a ventilator.

The average daily number of deaths has fallen slightly. In the week ending 15 November, on average, 184 people with coronavirus died each day. The figure is down 8.3% on the previous week when the daily average stood at 201 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic 15,025 deaths linked to coronavirus have been recorded in Belgium.

During the week ending 15 November on average 4,756 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed. The figure is down 38% on the week.

On average during the week ending 15 November 28,200 tests were carried out each day. 19.4% came back positive.