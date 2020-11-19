Glasses shatter, record unbroken

As the glasses all ended up shattered on the floor, Sebastien couldn’t make another attempt just yet. The Kortrijk waiter hopes his attempt at the record will help to keep the plight of workers in the hospitality industry in people’s minds and provide some cheer for his colleagues, who would prefer to be waiting rather than sitting at home.

“It’s a difficult time for us” he told VRT Radio. “We are so looking forward to reopening.”

Sebastien had planned to give it four attempts. He got to 38 empty glasses on attempt 3, but then catastrophe struck: all the glasses fell and shattered. “I wanted to give it a fourth go” he said, “but not with broken glasses.”