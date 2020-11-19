Health minister warns against ‘vaccine euphoria’

“It’s up to us to organise a vaccine programme properly” Mr Vandenbroucke told the broadcaster Bel RTL. He added that the logistics of an inoculation programme presented Belgium with a ‘complicated task’.

“Will we be able to vaccinate a large part of the population in the course of 2021? I am minded to say ‘yes’” says the health minister. “However, we must be cautious. The vaccines first need to be approved by the European Medicines Agency and the logistic operation still needs to be put on the rails.”

Mr Vandenbroucke added that a taskforce is now considering logistic issues.

The health minister says the latest figures on the epidemic show that people’s efforts are having a positive impact, though this will not suffice: “We will have to continue our efforts, even if they hurt. It will be difficult to relax measures quickly.”