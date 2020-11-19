It’s Christmas in your own household. Probably.

Even though figures seem to be heading in the right direction Mr De Croo insists we are closer to the start of this marathon rather than nearer to the end.

“People won’t be vaccinated by Christmas and coronavirus will still be around. The festive period is a time of togetherness, a time to share beautiful memories. Surely, we won’t do this at a time when we pose a danger to one another? Christmas won’t be at all like it used to be this year.”

PM De Croo indicated that rules on limiting social contacts will probably still apply.

In the interview on VRT TV Mr De Croo expressed understanding for the concerns of virologist Marc Van Ranst, who accused Belgium of failing to have sound corona policies because of the country’s complicated state structure and its eight health ministers. PM De Croo: “He correctly identifies the problem in this fragmented country. I would prefer to act instead of negotiating. At points of crisis in Belgium we lose too much time in talks. That’s self-evident when so many ministers need to sit together to come up with a decision. Then it’s also difficult to get out one single explanation of any decision.”

“We must draw conclusions, but we should also see what we are good at. Our hospitals were under heavy pressure, but everybody got proper treatment. Here there were no scenes like in other countries with patients treated in corridors.”