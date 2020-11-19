Death rate lowest in Flemish region
Over 15,000 people have died with suspected or confirmed coronavirus. Over half of all the people who died were aged over 85. A full 80% of fatalities are aged at least 75, but of course coronavirus also poses a threat to younger people. In the 25 to 44 age category 63 people died. 4 people under 25 also died.
The statistics from the Belgian science health institute Sciensano show slightly more women (7,654) than men (7,344) dying with coronavirus. This is simply linked to the fact that there are more older women than men. However, among people aged 45 to 64 nearly two out of three deaths are among men.
In all most deaths occurred in more populous Flanders than in Wallonia or Brussels, but during the second wave the death toll in Wallonia exceeds that of Flanders! If you consider the number of deaths per head of population, you also see that of all Belgian regions Flanders had the lowest death rate.