Death rate lowest in Flemish region

The statistics from the Belgian science health institute Sciensano show slightly more women (7,654) than men (7,344) dying with coronavirus. This is simply linked to the fact that there are more older women than men. However, among people aged 45 to 64 nearly two out of three deaths are among men.

In all most deaths occurred in more populous Flanders than in Wallonia or Brussels, but during the second wave the death toll in Wallonia exceeds that of Flanders! If you consider the number of deaths per head of population, you also see that of all Belgian regions Flanders had the lowest death rate.