All Flemish care homes to receive 50 rapid test kits to test residents with coronavirus symptoms
The Flemish Care and Health Agency has announced that during the coming month all Flemish care homes will be issued with 50 kits for the rapid testing of residents that have coronavirus symptoms. The tests will enable care homes to act quickly to isolate residents that have become infected with the virus.
From December care homes that organise a general round of tests of all residents in order to plot the spread of a possible outbreak will also be able to obtain rapid testing kits as part of a pilot study to asses the accuracy of rapid testing.
Care homes that take part in the study will also have to carry out PCR tests on their residents the results of which will be compared with those obtained from the rapid coronavirus tests.