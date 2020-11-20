Google Mobility shows that we are spending 17% more time at home since the start of Lockdown 2.0

The Google Mobility tool enables experts to observe how we move around and how much time we spend at specific locations.

Professor Van Gucht told the press conference that “On average we are spending 17% more time than normal in our homes. During the first lockdown in March this was 25%. We are travelling 46% less than normal to and from work compared with 62% less in March. As regards shopping and leisure the figure is 56% less compared with 78% less in March”.

The measures in force during the first lockdown were stricter with a distinction being made between essential and non-essential journeys. Then only essential journeys (to work, to go out and buy food, seek medical help or to exercise) were allowed. During the current lockdown no such restriction on non-essential journeys is in force.

“The current measures are less drastic with regard to our general mobility. Despite this we have seen a clear fall in the figures”, Professor Van Gucht concluded.