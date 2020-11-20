Governor of Flemish Brabant bans end of year firework displays

Mr Spooren told VRT Radio 2 that "Each year there are a considerable number of accidents among people setting off fireworks. These people end up on the intensive care wards of our hospitals where they still have their hands full treating corona patients”.

Since 2019 a general ban on fireworks has been in force in Flanders. This can only be lifted when a local Mayor allows as exemption.

“We would like the same rules to apply in the whole province and beyond this in the whole of Flanders. This is why I have issued the ban now so that everyone is aware of it in time”, Mr Spooren added

Not only fireworks, but other events in public places such as the communal burning of Christmas trees, bonfires, etc that take place around the festive season have also been banned up to and including 17 January. The Provincial Governor says that he has done this as such events tend to bring groups of people together and this is to be avoided if infection rates are to be brought down.

Those that enjoy a good fire and have outside space can always light one in a fire basket in their garden.