"Green light for first corona vaccines at the end of year or the start of next year” says vaccinologist

Professor Van Damme told VRT News that “This means that things are advancing well. We can expect that the licencing authority will give the green light at the end of this year or possibly at the start of next year and that the first vaccines can then be rolled out in Europe”.

It will be 2021 before the first people can be vaccinated “because we must be realistic”.

The first batch of vaccines delivered will still need to be subjected to quality control checks as is the norm with all new pharmaceutical products. Here in Belgium this task falls to the public health science institute Sciensano. Once the checks have been carried out Sciensano will give its advice. If this is positive vaccination will be able to commence.

Each EU country will have to draw up its own vaccination strategy. Professor Van Damme is part of the taskforce whose job it is to plan the vaccination programme her in Belgium.

He told VRT News that the taskforce will use all the time available to it to get the plan drawn up quickly so that vaccination can start as soon as vaccines are available. The taskforce needs to examine how the vaccines can be stored, how they can be distributed, how the vaccines should be administered and by whom and how records should be kept on who has been vaccinated, which is especially important if a second vaccination is required.