Number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care falls below the level of the peak during the first wave

However, despite the fall in the number of deaths, patients hospitalised and new infections making encouraging reading, the pace at which the figures are falling would now appear to be stagnating.

· During the week from 13 to 19 November an average of 372 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is a fall of 25% on the 7-day rolling average for the 7-day rolling average for the previous week (6 to 13 November), when there were an average of 498 hospital admissions/day.

· On Thursday 19 November 349 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals, while 543 were discharged.

· There are currently 5,650 patients with COVID-19 being cared for in Belgian hospitals. 1,284 of these are on intensive care wards. 937 patients are on ventilators.

· During the week from 10 to 16 November and average of 186 people/day died after having contracted COVID-19. This is 6.9% down on the 7-day rolling average of 200 deaths/day for the week from 3 to 9 November.

· During the week between 10 and 16 November and average of 4,353 people per day tested positive for COVID-19. This is 37% down on the figures fort he previous week. However, as currently on those those with symptoms are test the true number of new coronavirus infections is likely to be higher.

· Between 10 and 16 November an average of 28,100 tests per day were carried out. 18.7% of tests produced results.