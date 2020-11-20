PM advises Belgians not to go skiing

"I think that we all remember that winter sport holidays ensured that the virus spread in Europe. You don’t need to be a virologist to know that vacations are a big risk factor”, Mr De Croo said.

The Prime Minister stressed that celebrating Christmas in large groups is not something we should do. “The last thing we want is a Christmas wave (of infections)”. Christmas is a festival of security and comfort and it should not become a festival of darkness”.

At the end of this month the Consultative Committee made up of Belgium’s federal, regional and language community governments will decide on what rules will be in place during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.