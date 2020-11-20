PM advises Belgians not to go skiing
The Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) is advising Belgian not to take winter holidays abroad. Speaking after Friday morning’s cabinet meeting, Mr De Croo said “Winter holidays caused the spread of the virus in Europe”. The Prime Minister (photo below) added that he strongly advises against taking winter sport vacations during the Christmas holidays.
"I think that we all remember that winter sport holidays ensured that the virus spread in Europe. You don’t need to be a virologist to know that vacations are a big risk factor”, Mr De Croo said.
The Prime Minister stressed that celebrating Christmas in large groups is not something we should do. “The last thing we want is a Christmas wave (of infections)”. Christmas is a festival of security and comfort and it should not become a festival of darkness”.
At the end of this month the Consultative Committee made up of Belgium’s federal, regional and language community governments will decide on what rules will be in place during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.