24-year-old man detained for sending threatening e-mail to Minister

Ms Demir received the threatening mail that was written in Turkish last Tuesday. She was given police protection and an investigation was launched to find the person that had send the threatening e-mail. On Friday the Limburg Judicial Authorities arrested a 24-year-old suspect.

Like Ms Demir the man is from Genk. He has since admitted that he sent the e-mail. The Judicial Authorities say that the man has realised that he shouldn’t have send the threatening mail and has offered his apologies to Ms Demir.

He will appear in court in Tongeren (Limburg) where his case will be heard according to summary justice procedures. The case will come before the court in January 2021. The man faces charges of issuing written threats and having breached the law on the use of electronic telecommunication. He could face a prison sentence of up to two years.