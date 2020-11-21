COVID-19: positive trend continues, but there is still a very long way to go

· During the week from 14 to 20 November an average of 344 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals every day. This is 29% down on the 7-day rolling average for the week from 7 to 13 November when an average of 486 COVID-19 patients per day were admitted to our country’s hospitals.

· On Friday 20 November 313 patients with coronavirus were admitted to Belgian hospitals. 489 COVID-19 patients were discharged.

· There are currently 5,418 patients with COVID-19 that are being treated in Belgian hospitals. 1,249 of them are on intensive care wards, 808 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators.

· During the week from 11 to 17 November an average of 177 people with COVID-19 died every day. This is 13.8% down on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week (4 to 10

· During the week from 11 to 17 November an average of 3,939 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus every day. However, as only those with symptoms are tested the true number of infections is likely to be higher. Up until now there have been 553,680 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Belgium.

· During the week from 11 to 17 November an average of 28,300 people were tested for coronavirus. Of these 17.5% tested positive.