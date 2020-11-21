Five detained after video of gang rape at Brussels B&B appears online

In early November film footage of a suspected gang rape appeared on social media. The film shows between 5 and 8 men using laughing gas and performing sex acts with a young woman.

A call for the perpetrators to be identified was launched through the Twitter account of ‘Balance Ton Willy’ an organisation that defends the rights of victims of sexual violence. Screen shot of a number of the suspects appeared online during the days that followed. The police and the Judicial authorities launched an investigation after which one of the suspects handed himself in to the police.

The Brussels Judicial Authorities say that 5 suspects are currently in custody. The have all been put on remand by the Examining Magistrate that is dealing with their case.