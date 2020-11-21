Minister asks Bpost to revise its decision not to deliver all parcels to the recipient’s door

The lockdown that has seen shops selling “non-essential” goods being forced to close. This combined with people buying gifs the forthcoming Feast of Saint-Nicholas, Christmas and New Year means that bpost is currently handling record numbers of parcels. Bpost wants at least some recipients to go and collect the parcels themselves from a collection point rather than them being delivered to their homes.

Friday’s announcement met with a storm of protest from the retailers’ association Comeos and others.

Ms De Sutter told VRT News that “I understand the negative reactions that are coming in about these extraordinary measures. I have had talks with bpost and asked them to look at measures at the start of next week taking into consideration these justifiable concerns”.

The Minister is keen to underline the exceptional circumstances that currently exist at bpost “They normally deliver 270,000 parcels and now they are at almost 600,000. They have taken on 2,000 extra people. The people at bpost are working flat out to get everything done. This is why the company is looking for solutions to enable it to carry on and this is something we should be grateful to them for”.