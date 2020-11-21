Mother at her wits’ end: “My daughter doesn’t go out anymore because there is nowhere where she can pee”

This leaves many with no alternative but to go for a pee behind a bush. Ms Vervoort told VRT Radio 2’s consumer affairs programme ‘De inspecteur’ that the lack of public toilets is an issue that impacts her in her daily life.

She has a daughter that is autistic and also suffers from rheumatism. During the lockdown they often go out for walks with Vera pushing her daughter in her wheelchair as this is one of the few enjoyable things that they are able to do. However, “My daughter is terrified of peeing her pants and I am unable to reassure her because in our municipality, Oud-Turnhout, there are no public toilets that are open”.

She adds that it is unacceptable that her daughter would not be able to go to the toilet anywhere if she needed to. "I am certainly not the only person that is confronted with this problem. In the nature reserve where we walk, I constantly see people disappear behind the bushes. I have every understanding for this because if my daughter could stoop, we would do the same”.