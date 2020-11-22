600 passengers stuck on intercity train for two hours after incident in Dilbeek

The Belgian rail company NMBS’ Spokesman Dimitri Temmerman told journalists that the train was halted at around 5:50pm to allow technical checks to be carried out. It wasn’t until almost 8pm that it was allowed to continue its journey.

"The train was able to set off again at around 8pm. As a result of the delay it had suffered it only continued as far as Brussels South. Passengers that wished to travel on further towards Eupen had to change trains”, Mr Temmerman said.

The stretch of track remained closed for much of Saturday evening while police carried out an investigation. There was limited impact (some delays) on rail services between Ghent (East Flanders) and Brussels with services being diverted via Denderleeuw and Jette.

Passengers on the effected train can claim compensation from the rail company. In order to do so they need to contact NMBS’ Customer Service Department.