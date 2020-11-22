COVID-19: Hospitalisations, number of deaths and new infections continue to fall

· During the week from 15 to 21 November an average of 316 patients per day were admitted to Belgian hospitals with COVID-19. This is down 34% on the 7-day rolling average for the week from 8 to 14 November when there were on average 479 hospital admissions/day.

· On Saturday 21 November 255 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in Belgium. 529 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital. There are currently 5,017 COVID-19 patients being cared for in Belgian hospitals. Of these 1,201 are on intensive care wards. 799 are on ventilators.

· During the week from 12 to 18 November an average of 172 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is 16% down on the average daily death toll for the previous week when an average of 205 people with the virus died each day. The official death toll in Belgium now stands at 15,522.

· During the week from 12 to 18 November an average of 4,166 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 21% down on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. However, as only those with symptoms are tested the true level of infections is likely to be higher. So far, a total of 55,904 people in Belgium have tested positive for the virus.

· During the week from 12 to 18 November an average of 28,900 people were tested for coronavirus each day. 16.4% of these tested positive.