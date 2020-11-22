Interior Minister says we could have a Christmas to look forward to if we stick to the rules
The Federal Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden (Flemish Christian Democrat) has said in a newspaper interview that she would like to be able to give us also something to look forward to during the festive season. Ms Verlinden told the Sunday freesheet ‘De Zondag’ “We are now five weeks away from Christmas. If we all uphold the rule strictly, we might be able to offer something to look forward to”.
But what might this be? The Interior Minister said that “With the best will in the world I couldn’t say. I don’t want to make any false promises, but it is absolutely my wish and that of my colleagues to allow a little more human closeness during Christmas. By the same token we must take alarm signals given out by the hospitals very serious. We need to strike a balance”.