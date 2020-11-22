PM says that most Belgians won’t be vaccinated against coronavirus until the 2nd and 3rd quarter of 2021

Although the first vaccines might be administered before the end of this year “we will still have to remain careful for a relatively long period yet”, Mr De Croo said. However, the use of rapid testing in 2021 could offer opportunities to allow us to do more of the things we have been unable to do during all of some of the current public health crisis.

The Prime Minister confirmed that there is light at the end of the tunnel. “Because the European system has worked well. 25 million doses have been reserved for our country. Through the European Union we have signed up for four vaccines now".

Nevertheless, it will be some time yet before most Belgians are vaccinated against coronavirus.

"If the first doses of a coronavirus vaccine arrive in the country at the end of December that won’t mean that we will be able to vaccinate the first people within a month. The great bulk of the vaccines will arrive during the second and third quarter of 2021. This means that we will need to remain careful for a relatively long period yet. We need to be aware that we will not be able to quickly return to a normal life”.

The Prime Minister was clear on who will be first in line for the vaccine. “First of all, people that work in the caring professions (doctors, nurses, carers…) because they are exposed to the virus and we need them to look after others. Then it will be the turn of the over 65s and vulnerable people”.