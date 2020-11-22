Police break up illegal parties in Bilzen and Hasselt

Police in Hasselt raided a party at a flat on the Runkstersteenweg on Saturday evening after they had received reports of excessive noise coming from the flat. A total of 8 people were present at the gathering.

All of them were issued with 250-euro fines for breaching the measures designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. In Bilzen police were called to a property on the Korenstraat at around 1am on Saturday morning after receiving complaints about loud music. A total of 5 people were present, 3 of whom tried in vein to hide from the police under a blanket in the attic of the house. All 5 people present were issued with 250-euro fines.

18 breaches of the curfew

Hasselt police also fined a total of 18 people for breaching the curfew that is in force in Flanders between midnight and 5am. Officers question a total of 50 people about why they were out of their homes during curfew, 32 of those question had a valid reason to be out.