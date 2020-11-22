Woman seriously injured after chalet exploded at the Baalse Hei in Turnhout

Eyewitness Staf told VRT News that “There was a dull thud. My wife and I were woken up and were saw the flames above the trees. We ran outside straight away and saw the occupant of the chalet lying on the ground. We brought her to safety and waited for the emergency services”.

The woman sustained serious burns in the explosion and was taken to the Stuivenberg Hospital in Antwerp. Rudy Remijsen of the Local Police Service told VRT News that “An investigation into the explosion is underway. A gas bottle is reported to have exploded inside the chalet”.